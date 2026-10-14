Dear Colleague:

Over the past several years, I have had the honor to write a regular column in the Legado de las Americas (Legacy of the Americas) forum Opidata. Writing from a strictly personal perspective, I have reflected on the evolution of the global strategic environment, including China, technology and other themes, as they impact the Americas.

This month, the team at Legado de las Americas has given me an exceptional honor, taking twelve of my best, perhaps most frank and sincere, essays, to launch their new journal Incidencia. I am more than pleased to share them with you here.

The included works, written over approximately the past two years, span the gamut of topics affecting Latin America and the Caribbean and the world. If there is a common theme in these glimpses of a world under stress and in rapid transformation, it is the strategic importance of values: the importance of empowering of the individual, freedom of economic association and exchange, limited, democratic government bound by transparency and the rule of law, the necessity of transnational of institutions (however imperfect) that coordinate and sometimes bind sovereign states by mutual consent…and perhaps most of all, the transcendent value of trust and decency.

These are not essays of idealism. They are a reminder that in an ever more chaotic, unjust and often cruel world, the actions of people, groups and nations are shaped by ideas, perceptions, hopes and frameworks, as much as by raw power. In this “reality” of how global dynamics work, neglecting the consequences from one’s cynical pursuit of interests, abuse of partnerships, and betrayals of trust on the long-term perceptions and calculations of others, may be the most unrealistic, and self-defeating type of realism. For our partners in Latin America and elsewhere, it is vital to know that there many in Washington who understand this truth.

The entire journal edition, with my 12 Spanish-language (only) articles, is available for download here:

12 Miradas Sobre El Hemisferio R Evan Ellis 30MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is also available in Spanish (only) directly from the journal Incidencia of the Legado de las Americas:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OmkwuyXiC5fxfvz8B9z9ThCra5dNEfPd/view

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My participation in the television show Caribbean Tea - October 4, 2026: US Third Country Deportees

My podcast, hosted by Dr. Indu Saxena with colleagues from the Consortium of Indopacific Researchers - October 2, 2026: Assessing the Trump-Xi Summit and the Future of US-China Relations My conversation with Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Palacios, from Peru’s Centro de Altos Estudios Nacionales (CAEN) Reflecciones Geopoliticos Podcast (Spanish) - September 28, 2026: El Contecto Geopolitico Gobal

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 8, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com