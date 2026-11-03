Evan Ellis on Latin America and the Caribbean

Evan Ellis on Latin America and the Caribbean

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Joshua Kissoon's avatar
Joshua Kissoon
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Dr. Ellis, your application of systems dynamics to strategic instability offers an important perspective for developing economies such as Guyana. As a Commonwealth Master of Public Administration student at the University of Guyana, I find the relationship between rapid economic transformation and institutional capacity particularly relevant. Guyana’s oil-driven growth presents significant opportunities, but also raises questions about whether governance structures, workforce development, and technological adaptation can keep pace. Your analysis reinforces the importance of viewing development as an interconnected system rather than a series of isolated policy initiatives. Thank you for that!

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