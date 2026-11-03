Dear Colleague:

With this email, I would like to share with you my personal reflections about geopolitical risks produced by the confluence of dynamics in artificial intelligence, robotics, strategic competition, and the ongoing transformation of the international system. This work was written strictly on my own time and personal capacity.

From the beginning of my professional career, I have used a complex systems methodology known as “system dynamics” in my analysis of military and other issues. I was inspired to use it, in a qualitative fashion, to interpret the implications of the many interacting changes in the current environment, and I hope you find that it provides a unique, if concerning perspective.

My analysis, which is interpretative, not determinative, suggests that the dynamics produced by interrelated “causal” relationships involving AI, robotics, strategic competition, global institutional transformation, and other developments, on balance, have “destabilizing” tendencies that could overwhelm the “stabilizing” ones, with serious consequences for the global outlook. This is not meant to be a “shrill” and “dire” warning, but just a reflection to provoke thought about where we are heading.

The English version of the article is available for download here:

Artificial Intelligence And Managing Strategic Instability R Evan Ellis 2.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Spanish version of the article is available for download here:

Inteligencia Artificial Y Gestión De La Inestabilidad Estratégica R Evan Ellis 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English version is also available directly from Expediente Abierto:

https://expedienteabierto.org/artificial-intelligence-and-managing-strategic-instability/

The Spanish version published by Infobae is available from their website here:

https://www.infobae.com/america/opinion/2026/10/31/inteligencia-artificial-y-gestion-de-la-inestabilidad-estrategica/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include my latest segment on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 29, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com