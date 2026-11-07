Dear Colleague:

This has been an eventful week for the Western Hemisphere. Brazil and the United States, together accounting for 563 million people, over half of the population of the Western Hemisphere, made enormously impactful political decisions rejecting right-oriented national political projects. Meanwhile, one of Paraguay’s brightest political lights, right-oriented President Santiago Pena, offered his resignation over a banking scandal, and in recent hours has been arrested.

In the present article, I examine the strategic consequences of Brazil’s election. I argue that the combination of dynamics from Lula’s relative freedom from political constraints as he enters his last term, the linkage between the Lula administration’s legal actions against the Bolsonaro family and interested parties within the Trump Administration, Brazil’s economic latitude to push back against U.S. policies buoyed by strong commercial support from the PRC, and its traditional posture as an “independent” globally-connected actor, tied to U.S. adversaries China, Russia, Iran and others through the BRICS, all put Brazil on a collision course with the U.S.

Of course, leaders have agency, and no tendency makes conflict inevitable. But I worry that the next two year will be particularly complicated in the relationship with Brazil, despite the country’s traditions of democracy and tolerance, and the deep if complicated friendship that has long existed between our countries.

The English version of the article is available for download here:

Brazil On A Collision Course With The United States R Evan Ellis 245KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Spanish version of the article is available for download here:

Brasil Y Estados Unidos Rumbo De Colisión – Evan Ellis 2.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English version is also available directly from the U.S. Army War College:

https://www.army.edu/News/View/Article/4639817/brazil-on-a-collision-course-with-the-united-states/

The Spanish version published by Opidata (Legado de las Americas) is available from their website here:

https://legadoalasamericas.org/brasil-y-estados-unidos-rumbo-de-colision/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My special interview with John Batchelor, reviewing in detail my new book on China and Latin America (November 5, 2025): Chinese Strategic Influence in Latin America

My television interview (in Spanish) with Argentine media personality Juliana Montani (November 5, 2025) on the strategic competition between the U.S. and China: América Latina en la disputa global entre Estados Unidos y China

These also include my latest segment on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (November 5, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com