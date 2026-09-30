Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am proud to share with you my new work, “China and the United States: The AI and Robotics Revolution and Its Impact on the Rest of the World.” It goes beyond my earlier work which focused on the impact of the AI and robotics revolution on the world order. This new work looks at how those revolutions are likely to affect middle powers and other states, including their internal dynamics and relative position and leverage in the international system.

The work is based on my presentation on the topic to an important event on “middle powers” in the changing global order, held at the end of September in Mexico City. The event, which included an important group of European as well as Mexican and other Latin American authorities, was sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Institute for Strategy and Defense Research, and Anahuac University.

The present publication is based on the presentation I gave on the topic at the event, adapted for important interactions I had with my Mexican, European and other colleagues there.

My thanks to Pamela Arostica and RedCAEM for publishing the work (the RedCAEM English version follows Spanish), and to Infobae, for the publication of an adapted Spanish version, with sincere thanks to my colleagues to be published in both.

The article is available for download here, in English:

China And The United States The Ai And Robotics Revolution And Its Impact On The Rest Of The World R Evan Ellis 302KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is available for download here, in Spanish:

El Impacto De La Revolución De La Inteligencia Artificial Y La Robótica En El Resto Del Mundo R Evan Ellis 239KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English-language version of the work is available in its original form through RedCAEM (English text follows Spanish):

https://chinayamericalatina.com/china-y-estados-unidos-la-revolucion-de-la-ia-y-la-robotica-y-su-impacto-en-el-resto-del-mundo

The Spanish-language version of the work is available through Infobae:

https://www.infobae.com/america/opinion/2026/09/30/el-impacto-de-la-revolucion-de-la-inteligencia-artificial-y-la-robotica-en-el-resto-del-mundo/

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My conversation with Jen Garcia - Leaders of the Hispanic World - September 23, 2026: Is Chile Trapped?

My participation with Dan Batelle in the program held by the Hudson Institute - September 22, 2026: Colombia Recalibrates: Security, Stability and the Future of the U.S. Alliance

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (September 24, 2025): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.co

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