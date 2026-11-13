Dear Colleague:

With this article, I am pleased to share with you my examination of activities by the PRC in Argentina, under the Presidency of Javier Milei. The work is based on research conducted in preparation for my trip to Buenos Aires to present this and other themes on November 18th at the Forum for Hemispheric Security and Democracy at Argentina’s National Defense University (UNIDEF) in Buenos Aires.

The present work illustrates how, despite President Milei’s principled, deeply rooted Libertarian convictions about the dangers of Communism and other State-heavy economic and political models, and despite his strong alignment with the United States, his government has found it difficult to resist Argentina’s deepening engagement with China, even in sensitive technology and security sectors.

The article, published in English, is available for download here:

Chinas Advance In Argentina Under Javier Milei R Evan Ellis 403KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The work is also available directly from the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) as part of its “Strategic Insights” series for the benefit of U.S. Army and other U.S. government security sector policymakers and analysts, is available here:

https://www.army.edu/News/View/Article/4644948/chinas-advance-in-argentina-under-javier-milei/

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My audiovisual media segments also include my latest four-segment podcast on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (November 12, 2026):

My Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com