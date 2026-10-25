Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am proud to share with you my new work “China’s Advance in the Bahamas,” published in English by The Diplomat. Although much attention has been given to the presence of the PRC and its companies and other entities in Cuba and elsewhere in the Caribbean, my new work documents the significant commercial, political, military and other engagement and associated influence by the PRC in the Bahamas, just miles from the shore of the Continental United States and within reach of important shipping lanes and U.S. military facilities.

The article is available for download here:

China’s Advance In The Bahamas 2.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is also available directly from The Diplomat:

https://thediplomat.com/2026/10/chinas-advance-in-the-bahamas/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My participation in the television show Caribbean Tea - October 4, 2026: US Third Country Deportees

My podcast, hosted by Dr. Indu Saxena with colleagues from the Consortium of Indopacific Researchers - October 2, 2026: Assessing the Trump-Xi Summit and the Future of US-China Relations My conversation with Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Palacios, from Peru’s Centro de Altos Estudios Nacionales (CAEN) Reflecciones Geopoliticos Podcast (Spanish) - September 28, 2026: El Contecto Geopolitico Gobal

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 8, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com