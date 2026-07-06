Dear Colleague:

As those of us in the United States return from an extended weekend celebrating the 250th Anniversary of our independence, hopefully with family, friends and loved ones, I would like to introduce a new theme, the expansion of PRC commercial and other activities in Guyana. It is a topic which is” below the radar” for much of Washington, but nonetheless important for Guyana’s future and the position of the PRC and its companies in the broader Caribbean Basin.

Although the current Guyanese government has good relations with Washington and is part of the “Shield of the Americas,” the current U.S. National Security Strategy has prioritized the question of “influence” of extra-hemispheric actors in the U.S. near-abroad, and in strategic terrain; the Caribbean basin is of course the southeastern maritime approach to the United States, an area critical for both commercial flows, and military activities and transits in time of any future war in the Pacific.

The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:

Chinas Expanding Footprint In Guyana R Evan Ellis 3.45MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE:

La Creciente Presencia De China En Guyana R Evan Ellis 290KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The link to the article in ENGLISH is available at the Expediente Publico website here:

https://www.expedienteabierto.org/chinas-expanding-footprint-in-guyana/

The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the Infobae website here:

https://www.infobae.com/america/opinion/2026/07/02/la-creciente-presencia-de-china-en-guyana/

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (July 2, 2026):

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com