Dear Colleague:

Those of you who have followed my work over the years know my longstanding position, that Chinese engagements in Latin America are led mostly by the commercial objectives of PRC-based companies, yet in time of a major war between China and the West, it is unthinkable that our capable adversaries in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Ministry of State Security (MSS) and other PRC government entities would not seek to leverage the relationships and presence they have built, to support PRC warfighting objectives in the Western Hemisphere. Such objectives could logically include seeking to disrupt U.S. deployment and sustainment flows, operate from the region, exploit access to space from the Western Hemisphere, and put the U.S. homeland at risk, among others. Indeed, the PRC’s own state media’s reporting on PLA wargames, show it planning with Latin America on the map

More broadly than Latin America, and even less discussed, because the PLA, MSS, and other Chinese government operate globally, a major war with the PRC would logically involve varying types of PRC military, intelligence, and other strategic activities in virtually every part of the world.

In the context of thinking about such possibilities, to help plan for what could occur, and involve our regional partners in respectful conversations to that same end, I am proud to share with you my Latin America chapter in an important and provocative book, just put out by the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) on what the global activities by the PRC in the lead up to and conduct of a major war with the West might look like.

The work was spearheaded by my very capable colleagues MAJ Brennan Deveraux, and USAWC military sinologist Joshua Arostegui.

Although there have been many analyses of how a confrontation with the PRC might unfold in Asia, to the best of my knowledge, this is the first work bringing together detailed analyses of what the machinery of the PRC government could and would logically do in each part of the world, in positioning for, and conducting, such a major warfight. That involves not only major military actions, but special forces, exploiting unofficial base access or “cover,” and a range of other possibilities not often considered in public discourse, from deliberate PRC Diplomatic and Economic coercion in the run-up to miliary action to “shape the battlefield,” including our “access” and theirs,” as well as MSS and other intelligence operations, and a range of other activities.

The article, published in English, is available for download here:

Chinese Strategic Pursuits And Military Operations In Latin America R Evan Ellis 245KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The complete book looking at the global dimensions of a major conflict with the PRC, published in English, is available for download here:

Forecasting China S Posturing For A Global War Usawc Srad 3.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The complete book, published in English by the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) is available here:

https://press.armywarcollege.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1987&context=monographs

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My special interview with John Batchelor, reviewing in detail my new book on China and Latin America (November 5, 2025): Chinese Strategic Influence in Latin America

My television interview (in Spanish) with Argentine media personality Juliana Montani (November 5, 2025) on the strategic competition between the U.S. and China: América Latina en la disputa global entre Estados Unidos y China

These also include my latest segment on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (November 5, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com