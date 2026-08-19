Dear Colleague:

With this email, I would like to share with you my latest work. The piece brings together a broad range of strategic dynamics that I have been analyzing with concern for quite some time, for a thought piece that was very important to me to share with you. It is written strictly on my own time and in my personal capacity.

The work takes a hard look at the global dynamics undermining traditional democracy, institutions and order in both Latin America and the broader world. It gives particular focus to the mutually reinforcing and transformational developments currently occurring in artificial intelligence and robotics, driving what are likely to be revolutions in the nature of global economic organization, military affairs, and the relative balance of power between the United States, the People’s Republic of China and other actors. This work, strictly my personal analysis done on my own time, brings together an array of dynamics that I have followed, and have deeply troubled me for some time, and that I have not seen discussed in the direct, unvarnished form that I present them here.

This piece was adapted from the speech that I gave on July 30, 2026, upon my induction as a member of the Board of Directors at the Interamerican Institute for Democracy. I hope that this work may serve to stimulate needed discussion among policymakers and strategic analysts, as well as strategic planners and risk analysts and others who look with combinations of hope and trepidation, about where things may be headed….

The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:

Democracy Under Stress And The Transformation Of The Global Order R Evan Ellis 3.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE

Democracia Bajo Presion Y La Transformacion Del Orden Global R Evan Ellis 10.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The link to the article in ENGLISH is available from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which published it:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/democracy-under-stress-and-transformation-global-order

The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the website for Expediente Abierto, here:

https://expedienteabierto.org/democracia-bajo-presion-y-la-transformacion-del-orden-global/

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include my extended two-part interview with Guatemalan retired General Juan Manuel Perez Ramirez on the global security environment, Latin America and Guatemala, posted on August 19, 2026:

It also includes my Spanish-language Interview on Nicaragua with journalist Lucia Pineda Ubau for 100% Noticias, taped August 18, 2026 (starts minute 56:13): SALUD de Ortega empeora, vienen acciones drásticas de EEUU

They further include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (August 13, 2026):

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com