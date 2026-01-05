Dear Colleagues:

With the recent decisive U.S. military operation to capture Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, I am happy to share with you my perspective on the event, “How Maduro’s Capture Went Down,” based on an interview with Australia’s The Conversation. It is based on public information about the U.S. action made available by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, President Trump and others.

This work was written on my own time, without connection to any of the institutions with which I am affiliated.

It focuses on the remarkable achievement of the operation, and what it says about the nature of modern warfare, and what is important…as well as often unsung aspects like the contributions of intelligence community and/or cyber operations.

It does not raise the broader, and very important issue, that this impressive operational success is only the beginning of a new phase of coercive negotiation to change the strategic environment in Venezuela, the results of which are arguably uncertain and which will unfold over the coming months and beyond.

My new work is available HERE for download in ENGLISH:

How Maduros Capture Went Down R Evan Ellis 2.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is available HERE in ENGLISH from its original publisher, The Diplomat:

https://theconversation.com/how-maduros-capture-went-down-a-military-strategist-explains-what-goes-into-a-successful-special-op-272671

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com