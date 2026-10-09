Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am pleased to share my new article “Latin American Engagement with Chinese Characteristics.” It is an overview and analysis of the advance of PRC activities and associated influence in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the new journal Statecraft and Strategy.

The article is available for download here, in English:

Latin American Engagement With Chinese Characteristics R Evan Ellis 3.06MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is also available in its original form through the journal Statecraft and Strategy:

https://www.statecraftandstrategy.com/chinas-expanding-reach/latin-american-engagement-with-chinese-characteristics/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My participation in the television show Caribbean Tea - October 4, 2026: US Third Country Deportees

My podcast, hosted by Dr. Indu Saxena with colleagues from the Consortium of Indopacific Researchers - October 2, 2026: Assessing the Trump-Xi Summit and the Future of US-China Relations My conversation with Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Palacios, from Peru’s Centro de Altos Estudios Nacionales (CAEN) Reflecciones Geopoliticos Podcast (Spanish) - September 28, 2026: El Contecto Geopolitico Gobal

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 8, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com