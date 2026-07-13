Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am pleased to share my new overview of Latin America’s evolving strategic environment, just published by Insight Magazine of the Jewish Policy Center. Although the outcomes of elections in Colombia and Peru were resolved after the work was sent to press, the Spanish-language version published by El Pais of Cali, Colombia, contains a brief updated discussion of both.

I hope that you will find this a useful piece on the fundamental dynamics and challenges of the region.

The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:

Latin Americas Evolving Strategic Panorama R Evan Ellis 1.56MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE:

El Panorama Estratégico En Evolución De América Latina R Evan Ellis 212KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The link to the article in ENGLISH is available at Insight Magizine of the Jewish Policy Center, which published it:

https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2026/07/07/latin-americas-evolving-strategic-panorama/

The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the website for El Pais (Cali, Colombia) which republished it, here:

https://www.elpais.com.co/opinion/columnistas/el-panorama-estrategico-en-evolucion-de-america-latina-1224.html

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include:

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (July 2, 2026):

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com