Evan Ellis - Latin America's Evolving Strategic Panorama
Dear Colleague:
With this email, I am pleased to share my new overview of Latin America’s evolving strategic environment, just published by Insight Magazine of the Jewish Policy Center. Although the outcomes of elections in Colombia and Peru were resolved after the work was sent to press, the Spanish-language version published by El Pais of Cali, Colombia, contains a brief updated discussion of both.
I hope that you will find this a useful piece on the fundamental dynamics and challenges of the region.
The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:
The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE:
The link to the article in ENGLISH is available at Insight Magizine of the Jewish Policy Center, which published it:
https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2026/07/07/latin-americas-evolving-strategic-panorama/
The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the website for El Pais (Cali, Colombia) which republished it, here:
https://www.elpais.com.co/opinion/columnistas/el-panorama-estrategico-en-evolucion-de-america-latina-1224.html
Podcasts and other Media Appearances
I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include:
Jose Cardenas - Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba - July 7, 2026: What Comes Next in Cuba? U.S. Policy Options & Possible Outcomes
Dr. Indu Saxena - Consortium of Indopacific Researchers - July 6, 2026: Deterrence to Dealmaking: Assessing America’s China Strategy
These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (July 2, 2026):
Venezuela: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News/Eye-on-the-World-p138426/?topicId=563783149
Colombia: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News/Eye-on-the-World-p138426/?topicId=563783148
Peru elections: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News/Eye-on-the-World-p138426/
Mexico: https://tunein.com/podcasts/News/Eye-on-the-World-p138426/?topicId=563783146
Website for all Publications:
As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:
REvanEllis.com
Latest Book on China-Latin America:
My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:
https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0
Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:
Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.
Respectfully,
R. Evan Ellis, PhD
Latin America Research Professor
U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute
@REvanEllis
Website: https://revanellis.com