Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am pleased to share the second of my works coming out of my recent engagement in Mexico and supporting research. It focuses on the evolving challenges of Organized Crime in Mexico and the limited but important progress made by the Sheinbaum Administration in confronting them, in conjunction with support from the United States.

My key theme for this work is that, while Mexico faces grave security challenges from criminal groups, including corruption that has reached the highest levels of government at the national level, and in many Mexican states, the work of the Sheinbaum Administration to address these challenges should be recognized. For me, the most effective posture for the U.S. is not unilateral action, but the continuation and deepening of its strong security partnership with Mexico, with respect for the particular concerns, challenges and sovereignty of each.

The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:

Mexico’s Progress Against Organized Crime And Sovereign Collaboration With The U 5.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE

Los Avances De México Frente Al Crimen Organizado Y La Cooperación Soberana Con Estados Unidos R Evan Ellis 5.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The link to the article in ENGLISH is available at Opidata, which published it:

https://legadoalasamericas.org/los-avances-de-mexico-frente-al-crimen-organizado-y-la-cooperacion-soberana-con-estados-unidos/2/.

The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the website for Opidata, here:

https://legadoalasamericas.org/los-avances-de-mexico-frente-al-crimen-organizado-y-la-cooperacion-soberana-con-estados-unidos/

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include:

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (July 29, 2026):

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com