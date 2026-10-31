Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am proud to share with you my new work “PRC Influence and Engagement in Latin America Impacting U.S. National Security Interests,” published in English by the U.S. Army War College as part of its Strategic Insights series in support of U.S. Army decisionmakers. The work is also published in Spanish by El Pais (Cali, Colombia) and Infobae (Buenos Aires, Argentina). My sincere thanks to my colleagues in each of these institutions for their help in making this work avaiable to you.

The purpose of this work is to provide an update on PRC activities in Latin America and the Caribbean relevant to security professionals in the U.S. and the region. It focuses not only on traditional military engagements such as arms sales, gifts of military and police equipment, training of Latin American security personnel in the PRC, and PRC military-to-military visits and participation in exercises . It also includes updates on PRC activities in sensitive sectors such as space, telecommunications and artificial intelligence, as well as the way that PRC “People-to-People” diplomacy could be exploited by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) and other intelligence services, in both peacetime and wartime.

The English version of the article is available for download here:

Prc Influence And Engagement In Latin America Impacting Us National Security Interests R Evan Ellis 774KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Spanish version of the article published by El Pais (Cali, Colombia) is available for download here:

Influencia Y Participación De La Rpc En América Latina Afectando A Los Intereses De Seguridad Nacional De Eeuu Evan Ellis 287KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Spanish version of the article published by Infobae is available for download here:

La Influencia Y El Involucramiento De China En América Latina R Evan Ellis 277KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English version is also available directly from the U.S. Army War College:

https://www.army.edu/News/View/Article/4635438/prc-influence-and-engagement-in-latin-america-impacting-us-national-security-in/

The Spanish version published by El Pais is available directly from their website here:

https://www.elpais.com.co/opinion/columnistas/influencia-y-participacion-de-la-rpc-en-america-latina-afectando-a-los-intereses-de-seguridad-nacional-de-ee-uu-2923.html

The Spanish version published by Infobae is available from their website here:

https://www.infobae.com/america/opinion/2026/10/28/la-influencia-y-el-involucramiento-de-china-en-america-latina/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include my latest segment on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 29, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com