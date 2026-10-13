Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am pleased to share my new article “The Security Challenges Confronting the De La Espriella Government in Colombia.”

The work has been published in English as part of the “Strategic Insights” series by the U.S. Army War College. It is meant to be an example of how loyal scholarship within the Army (distinct from public affairs, attaché engagement, or staff work)—which is informed by the ability to have frank academic dialogues in confidence with both our partners, and U.S. military and government officials—supports the Army through providing decision support to its leaders and the broader U.S. Military and U.S. government team….and my personal hope, also to the benefit of our partners and friends with whom we share the Western Hemisphere.

The present work examines the De La Espriella government’s new direction in security affairs, and Colombia’s renewed partnership with the United States. It examines the current state of affairs from which De la Espriella’s government is starting, and the decisions and policies by prior administrations that got it there. It also examines the risks facing his government as it moves forward in that new partnership with the United States and makes recommendations for that path forward.

The article is available for download here, in English:

The Security Challenges Confronting The De La Espriella Government In Colombia R Evan Ellis 423KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is available for download here, in Spanish:

Los Desafíos De Seguridad Que Enfrenta El Gobierno De De La Espriella En Colombia R Evan Ellis 322KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It is also available in English directly from the U.S. Army War College:

https://www.army.edu/News/View/Article/4623639/the-security-challenges-confronting-the-de-la-espriella-government-in-colombia/

It is also available in Spanish directly from Infobae:

https://www.infobae.com/colombia/2026/10/10/los-desafios-de-seguridad-que-enfrenta-el-gobierno-de-de-la-espriella-en-colombia/

Podcasts and Media Appearances

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My participation in the television show Caribbean Tea - October 4, 2026: US Third Country Deportees

My podcast, hosted by Dr. Indu Saxena with colleagues from the Consortium of Indopacific Researchers - October 2, 2026: Assessing the Trump-Xi Summit and the Future of US-China Relations My conversation with Dr. Carlos Gonzalez Palacios, from Peru’s Centro de Altos Estudios Nacionales (CAEN) Reflecciones Geopoliticos Podcast (Spanish) - September 28, 2026: El Contecto Geopolitico Gobal

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show: (October 8, 2026): The New World Report

Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com