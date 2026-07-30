Dear Colleague:

With this email, I am pleased to share my new overview of the advance of the PRC and its companies in Mexico under the MORENA administration of Claudia Sheinbaum. The work is based on my July 2026 visit to the country and conversations with subject matter experts there.

The ENGLISH-language work is available for download HERE:

The Sheinbaum Administrations Cautious Engagement With China In Mexico R Evan Ellis 5.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The SPANISH-language work is available for download HERE:

La Cautelosa Relación De La Administración De Sheinbaum Con China En México R Evan Ellis 492KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The link to the article in ENGLISH is available at Expediente Abierto, which published it:

https://www.expedienteabierto.org/sheinbaum-cautious-engagement-china/

The link to the article in SPANISH is available at the website for Infobae, here:

https://www.infobae.com/mexico/2026/07/29/la-cautelosa-relacion-de-la-administracion-de-sheinbaum-con-china-en-mexico/

Podcasts and other Media Appearances

I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include:

These also include my latest segments on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (July 29, 2026):

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Latest Book on China-Latin America:

My latest book, China Engages Latin America: Distorting Development and Democracy, is available through my publisher Palgrave-Macmillan, at:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-96049-0

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com