Dear Colleague:

The Ueno bank crisis in Paraguay and the associated impeachment and arrest of the country’s president Santiago Pena must be understood at multiple levels. The crisis has put large depositors and investment funds at risk, caused temporary suspension of payments to thousands of pensioners holding accounts in the bank, and has shaken confidence in Paraguay’s financial system. it has even disrupted work for taxi drivers using a ride sharing app tied to the bank. At the same time, the vast majority of Ueno’s account holders are covered by deposit insurance, and payouts to those wishing to withdraw funds have proceeded apace. Paraguay’s broader financial system has proven stable. There has been democratic succession to the Vice-President following the impeachment of President Pena. Investigations and legal actions are proceeding according to established norms.

Despite such reassuring outcomes, the dynamics of how Ueno bank accumulated its risky portfolio highlights ongoing problems with corruption and the “clubby” nature of Paraguayan politics, that is the dark side of a country that has one of the longest records of political stability, and a socially conservative, pro-business environment in Latin America.

It is also likely more than coincidence that the final push to investigate the bank came from legislators and regulators aligned with former President Horacio Cartes, who publicly supported the ousting of President Pena, producing the abandonment of Pena by almost the entirety of his own Colorado Party. President Pena had been working to build a political base independent of Cartes, his former sponsor and mentor, who had formerly sanctioned by the U.S. for corruption under the Global Magnitsky Act, including suspected ties to narcotrafficking, and even the terrorist group Hezbollah. For some who remember those never resolved credible suspicions, Cartes re-consolidation over the Colorado Party, and tie ties of new Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana to him, could be a cause for concern.

Paraguay, centrally located on South American transport corridors, is a founding member of the Shield of the Americas and longstanding U.S. ally, as well as the largest country in the world and the last in South America to recognize Taiwan. It is too strategically important for the U.S. to overlook the warning signs coming out of the present crisis, even if political and financial stability has prevailed for the moment.

The article, published in English, is available for download here:

Ueno Bank Scandal Corruption, Stability And Paraguay's Importance R Evan Ellis 185KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A modestly different version of this work, published in Spanish, is available for download here:

La Crisis De Ueno En Paraguay Rendicion De Cuentas O Redistribucion Del Poder R Evan Ellis 1.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English-language version of this work is available through United Press International (UPI):

https://www.upi.com/Voices/2026/11/13/latam-perspectives-paraguay-ueno-bank-scandal/2111794589429/

The Spanish-language version of this work is available directly from the website of Expediente Abierto:

https://expedienteabierto.org/la-crisis-de-ueno-en-paraguay-rendicion-de-cuentas-o-redistribucion-del-poder/

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows.

These include:

My audiovisual media segments also include my latest four-segment podcast on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (November 12, 2026):

My Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com