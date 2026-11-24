Dear Colleague:

For those of you preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, I wish you a joyful and safe time together, with family and friends, reflecting on the many blessings we have personally, and in our countries and communities, despite the hardships and uncertainty of a world in transition, where the apparent power of cruelty and nepotism and evil sometimes makes it difficult to see the quiet resillience of good.

It has been a busy week. With the support of President Trump, Jensen Huang was reinstated to the board of Nvidia to the cheers of the persons in his office, despite at least three suspected affairs, including a relationship with Alice Huang, believed to be an agent of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). It is not proven that he passed information critical to national security to Wang or provided controlled chips to her now blacklisted company Megaspeed. Still, anyone who has ever dealt with security clearances knows that when a person with access to information and technology at the very very very highest levels impacting key national security areas and associated policymaking demonstrates behaviors that call into question their reliability in guarding such information (affairs, association with foreign intelligence officials, an odd taste in black leather jackets), that security access, and usually their careers, end abruptly.

By means of contrast to Jensen Huang’s celebrated return and likely continued access to such key national security-related technology and information, this week, the PRC sentenced to death one of its own, “Ma,” for allegedly having an affair with a foreign agent “Kailin,” in which he may have passed intelligence-related information.

Switching topics, I now turn to my just-published article, included here, regarding the future of Cuba and its implications. In it, I explore a provocative hypothesis that I believe merits consideration by government and commercial strategic planners in the region: Whether or not one likes the outcome or agrees with the means, there is a reasonable likelihood that political change in communist Cuba—accelerated by some combination of US pressure and military action—will occur in the near-term to midterm future.

It is important to consider the implications for the region. My work argues that such political change will necessitate a stabilization and transition plan with a new legal framework for addressing past disputes and future investments, as well as efforts to address Chinese and Russian military and intelligence facilities and operatives in the island. It also argues that not only the U.S. government, but also commercial actors with presence and interests in the U.S., the Caribbean basin, and surrounding areas should prepare to leverage and support for post-communist Cuba’s likely transformation into a hub for economic and political activity in the Western Hemisphere.

There are, of course, political questions beyond the scope of this article that could affect the outcome. For me personally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made vital contributions to the Administration’s understanding of the strategic threat posed by Cuba, including through the access to the country by extra-hemispheric U.S. Adversaries such as China and Russia. A change in leadership at the U.S. State Department, as well as new post-election political dynamics in Washington and military commitments elsewhere such as the Persian Gulf could change the Administration’s prioritization, as well as the Communist Cuban regime’s calculations of whether it should simply try to “ride out the storm.”

The article, published in English, is available for download here:

Thinking About The Western Hemisphere After Communist Cuba R Evan Ellis 161KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Spanish-language version is available for download here:

Reflexiones Sobre El Hemisferio Occidental Después De La Cuba Comunista R Evan Ellis 152KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The English-language version of this work is available through the journal Parameters of the U.S. Army War College:

https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol56/iss4/4/

The Spanish-language version of this work is available directly from Infobae:

https://www.infobae.com/america/opinion/2026/11/24/reflexiones-sobre-el-hemisferio-occidental-despues-de-la-cuba-comunista/

As always, with these newsletters, I would also like to share with you my latest podcasts, media appearance and radio shows. These include:

These also include my latest podcast on Latin America on the John Batchelor Show (November 20, 2026):

My Latest Book

My latest full-length book, China’s Advance in Latin America: New Patterns and Challenges, published in September 2026 by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, is now available in paperback through Amazon, at a nominal price:

https://a.co/d/04mSWjOo

Website for all Publications:

As always, at my professional website you can access these, and past publications, webinars and podcasts:

REvanEllis.com

Please feel free to share this post with a friend or colleague. If you would like to be included in my (always free) distribution list, I welcome the opportunity to include you:

Thank you, as always, for your interest in my work.

Respectfully,

R. Evan Ellis, PhD

Latin America Research Professor

U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute

@REvanEllis

Website: https://revanellis.com